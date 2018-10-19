Transcript for Nebraska tells tourists 'it's not for everyone'

We're back with your Friday Paulson we're gonna start with the un usual tourism campaign from the state of Nebraska if the F take a look. Pretty creative there at one ad says lucky for you there is nothing to do here. Another says Nebraska is famous for our flat boring landscape. State officials say the ad campaign is all about honesty and arm and a little sarcasm I guess the tagline of the overall campaign is honestly. The soccer everyone's at allotment yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.