New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control reviewing liquor licenses held by Trump

Donald Trump holds three active licenses for Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Lamington Farm Club and Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live