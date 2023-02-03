New Uvalde interim superintendent: ‘It's become a part of our fabric’

ABC News' Maria Elena Salinas sat down exclusively with Gary Patterson, Uvalde interim superintendent, as the community wrestles with the controversial decision to demolish Robb Elementary.

February 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live