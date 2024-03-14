New York prosecutors seek delay in Trump criminal hush-money case

Manhattan's District Attorney's office is seeking a 30-day delay before the beginning of the trial, citing the need to review tens of thousands of pages of newly disclosed documents.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live