Transcript for News headlines today: May 31, 2019

After weeks of rain eleven is breached on the Arkansas River and Arkansas and sending floodwaters into the town of Darden now. Welcome your beard got to give you a better but. Home of what's going rusty. Right now bottled water in a farmland here you get your perspective here we're looking at water moving at about 3.3 million gallons of gallon at one minute. The president looking to stop the flow of undocumented migrants at the southern border with parents who now says still ahead Mexican imports with a 5% Arab across the board starting a week from Monday. And he says they'll go up unless illegal immigration is stop. Overnight the reaction was swift Republican senator Chuck Grassley calling it quote. On misuse of presidential terra authority encountered a congressional intent and the White House explained for the terrorists to be removed. Mexico would have to step up its enforcement on its southern border crackdown on criminal smuggling organizations. And change how it handles asylum seekers. The president's absolutely determined. To use that the authorities that he has asked president. To call on the congress and call on Mexico. To do more to address. This humanitarian crisis that are so important. The last abortion clinic in Missouri at risk of being forced to shut down at the end of the day to day. Planned Parenthood as the federal judge yesterday. A restraining order to keep it open. South Korean media reporting that North Korea has executed its special envoy to the US over the failed February nuclear summit he was a senior officials serving as secretary of state Mike Pompeo as counterpart. Do you have any confirmation or comment about doctor are you concerned about those reports we've seen the reporting to wish for word to invest. Check it out. National security advisor John Bolton will go before the united nations Security Council next week and when he says is evidence that Iran was behind sabotage on oil tankers in the Persian gulf region. And an attack on a Saudi oil pipeline. A mother of five from Connecticut is now missing for one week case of Jennifer who looked is reportedly being treated as a homicide. Published reports also say investigators found blood in her home leaving them to believe do those as the victim of a violent crime. The last two days police have searched the park near the location when her vehicle was found last night. If prayer vigil was held in the town were to earthlings. With the Supreme Court weighing whether there should be a citizenship question on next year's census. American Civil Liberties Union told the court they're smoking gun evidence. The administration is lying about the questions purpose. And at the Scripps national spelling and eight hits were so good that officials ran out of words. All eight were cleared from. To be on the stage and didn't exactly think I'd win but when doctor Bailey announced that. If he gets around Fannie and failure word correctly you'll win and I thought they would attempt. I was. We're very happy when I realized that yes there is a chance that we could be oxygen. NBA finals the first played outside the United States they want. Went to Toronto Raptors held off the worry here the 118 to a 109. It's the first time in the last five years of the warriors have lost a game one of its and he finds. The game within the game and ball rapper Drake Carano super fans showed up wearing out retro raptors Jersey which happens to be dealt Curry's. Who is the father of staff courage and after the game great exchange words with Golden State's trademark green as the teams left the court. Game two is Sunday. Meteorologist in dizzy with the forecast you don't want this going into the lead paint the water just keeps rising check out some east of pictures out of Oklahoma this is the keystone and they're trying to let the water out it doesn't rate still anticipate that this is gonna break. That would obviously impact so many people downstream and although he have a couple of dry days. It's gonna get wet again next week along the Arkansas River that's been an issue. Check out images then from Philadelphia this is just from flash flooding up to two inches of rain fell very quickly a damaging winds came through even reported tornado. Parts of Virginia and Maryland seeing trees and homes. And considerable damage of course blinding rains we're right there. Flood threats of focus in Mississippi and Missouri River in Arkansas River sell many flood warning because there are more than dozens of pounds right that are looking for this there's. Actually another dam in Kansas just southwest of Kansas City. That courtesy of reach this weekends and there's more rain Monday to Wednesday intelligent and more inches that would be. Have for areas in northeastern oklahomans and the street and park. So well and on the docket for today well your Friday includes severe storms green hit rights are seeing skiing and anywhere along the lake front there it's just that they certainly do damage and mid Atlantic. Into the southeast and South Carolina and the net slight risk which is the second level writes everyone outward. Slight. Its dias sixty plus home win.

