Transcript for News headlines today: Aug. 16, 2018

A. The jury involved landa board's financial fraud trial will start deliberations this morning good man a bored faces life in prison if found guilty. A tax evasion and bank fraud. Suarez says his licking his decision to revolve the security clearance a former CIA director John Brennan to the Russian investigation. He tells the Wall Street Journal that Brennan was among those he held responsible for the pro. Brennan says trump is trying to punish his critics I seen this type of behavior and some actions on the part of Sorin tyrants I never ever thought that so I would see it here in the United States. Suburban Denver police told a news conference this morning to give an update on a missing pregnant mother and her two young daughters. The woman's husband reportedly has confessed he'd kill them. Told police where the bodies off. Spices is now claiming responsibility. For a suicide attacks in the capital of Afghanistan and he killed 34 people. Most of the victims were students getting ready for advanced college. Scary moments for airline passengers when the lights went out at Reagan national outside of DC. In airport might power outage that started around 945 yen. And lasted more than an hour briefly forcing a ground stop last night. Holding both inbound and outbound flights dominion Virginia power is trying to figure out the Collins. More than seventy people had to be taken to a hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. All suffering what police think was an overdose of the synthetic form of marijuana. Called Kate to. In Genoa Italy this morning. The search continues for people still missing after the collapse of a bridge at least 38 are dead. The Italian prime minister has declared a state of emergency in the area. Federal regulators have now sent subpoenas to Tesla in an investigation over CEO Eli must weeks but he wanted to take the company private. Officials there say non residents buying homes is driving prices out of the reach of most New Zealanders. I meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center extreme flooding again. Across the please. Father and son losing their lives and flooding and Kansas this video out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa where they saw upwards a close to three days of rain falling there was a flash flooding. Over eight inches of rain falling in parts of Kansas and it's complex moving off towards the east today it's fed in by tropical moisture stubborn eye off those parent flash flood watch is now posted for parts of the Ohio River valley including blue oval some of these storms will be dumping. Heavy rain eventually pushing into the flood zone of Pennsylvania and Western New York. As we get through Friday some more torrential downpours possible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.