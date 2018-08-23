Transcript for News headlines today: Aug. 23, 2018

Sly officials are getting ready for a hit by a category four hurricane lane Alan. I'm moving in to create the dome feels diminish and and I would be very very happy to be used it well it was another in years. But that doesn't seem likely with the trajectory that's. Forecasters say the hurricane may lose a little strength before making landfall but twenty inches of rain may still fall. I don't I don't know how you can impeach somebody. Who's had a great yeah. President trump denying in an interview with Fox News that he took part in the hush money payments to women said they had a ferret them. That goes against of its former lawyer Michael Pollan says when he admitted to breaking campaign finance laws you have to understand isn't. What he did. And they weren't taken out of campaign finance that's a big thing that's a much bigger thing. More back and forth tariffs are expected to take effect this morning between US and China hitting everything's from chemicals to motorcycles. It's been two months of the day since a soccer team entirely and disappeared into the cave in the trapped by rising floodwaters. Now ABC's James Longman has a chance to talk with. Toys plan. East of British divers came and he hated. In the water who went down to the water for us. Whose net I was in shock says that in. I thought that one day they must come we were waiting and hoping every day. Life but to Norman again. Eleven year old tights and says I feel the love I feel cool. Ice is has claimed responsibility for deadly stabbing attack this morning near Paris but police now say it appears this Stafford suffered from psychiatric. Two people are dead. California congressman Duncan Hunter is due to be arraigned today on charges he used thousands in campaign funds. The paper. Personal expenses. Awaits you president Michael Drake about the Urban Meyer will be suspended without pay through September 2 as well as the first three games of the season. She comes after the school's board of trustees determined buyer did not follow proper protocol reporting alleged abuse by coach Zach Smith. Smallest garden for the first time offering a new annual cost of passes part of its never ending possible promotion. 52 week passed means unlimited pastas sauces toppings and of course salad bread sticks. We'll only be available to the first 1000 customers who sign up online paid 300 dollars. Meteorologist in. Be here with the letter headlines that are almost all about. Polite because it hurt it plain that this morning a category four hurricane with Max sustained winds of 100 of what miles per hour still out there unsettling images in the years of Hawaiian Islands already impacts for help 18 inches of rain falling early this morning. I'm they island and so some highways were closed at Hilo and we'll see those in Texas only intensified because this is a slow moving storms. Rainfall will add up and that's going to be your number one concern that compete locally up to thirty inches you of course have damaging when you see the timing its closest to what Wahoo. Friday night through Saturday and Hawaii as well so good tickets time and that's where it's gonna pile of lottery as he should have more feet of water rising above normal tide. And not just because of the shape is actually different storm surge is actually just the surf and huge swells possible and a twenty something. Up to twenty my feet. That failed hurricane warnings are placed. Timing wise again this start already from south to north rocked the islands and we'll go this weekend. Some of the heaviest rainfall and on the big and rainfall mudslides debris but his.

