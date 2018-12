Now Playing: Remembering Shanann Watts: 'Her love for children and friends was amazing'

Now Playing: Promotion for free cheesecake gets out of control

Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 6, 2018

Now Playing: New Orleans Saints team owner revealed as layaway 'Secret Santa'

Now Playing: Reuben Foster's ex says Redskins' decision to sign linebacker was a 'slap in the face

Now Playing: At least 2 dead after semitrailer collides with school bus

Now Playing: Powerful storm to bring rain, snow

Now Playing: Man pushes random passerby in front of truck

Now Playing: This family tradition has 8 babies wearing the same outfit

Now Playing: Life-size gingerbread house lets guests host sweet parties

Now Playing: Ohio dad makes his bullying daughter walk to school

Now Playing: Michael Flynn a key cooperating witness: Special counsel

Now Playing: Bush remembers his father: 'He listened and he consoled'

Now Playing: Bush shares 'beautiful gesture' from his father after 9/11

Now Playing: Father of US tourist killed in Costa Rica: 'We are incomplete'

Now Playing: Rain on West Coast triggers mudslide fears in California

Now Playing: Amazon warehouse workers sickened after bear-spray incident

Now Playing: USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy protection

Now Playing: Bill Clinton on traveling abroad with George H.W. Bush