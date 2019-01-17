Transcript for News headlines today: Jan. 17, 2019

A. With the partial government shutdown now in its 27 days. The questions continue in Washington over whether the president will go to Capitol Hill and get a couple of weeks to deliver this state and you'll yeah. Shall speaker Nancy Pelosi waiting to the president east essentially telling him without a deal to reopen the government know Steve of the union address the speaker maintained this is not about politics but security with the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security up effective by the shutdown but Homeland Security officials say they are fully prepared to do their job. Here the nation's capital there is plenty of finger pointing but essentially no negotiating for the reopening of the government some house members have protested outside of the office of senate majority leader Mitch McConnell who has not allowed debate on legislation to reopen the government acted it. Nice. Everything get acclimated to. And down to sit though this is a disease let's get back to work meanwhile hundreds of thousands of federal workers have not been paid it all out our rob. I have family members are apparently working without pay and other agencies. Hands they would like to see a paycheck. The president heads to the Pentagon this morning talk about new ways to protect Godfrey from incoming missiles. Military's new missile defense review will make the case for putting new systems in space. In using drones armed with lasers. A Georgia man is now facing federal charges accused of plotting to launch dad some federal buildings including the White House. Vijay back is the US attorney in Atlanta is alerts intent was attacked the White House. Using explosive devices including an improvised explosive device. An anti tank rocket the suspect concert to have it was arrested after a yearlong investigation. The US military now confirms to four Americans are dead after a suicide bombing in Syria. The Department of Defense says to service members it pentagon employee and a contractor were killed in the blast. Crisis has claimed responsibility for the attack. Weeks after the president announced the terror group had been defeated he was going to pull US troops out of Syria. An American woman Marciano for Jamie up prominent TV news anchor in Iran. Those arrested this past Sunday after arriving at Lambert airport Saint Louis. The FBI not commenting. Jamie son says family can't figure out why she's been jailed as a material witness. Federal judge in Nashville was sentenced former teacher dad commons twenty years in prison in 2017. Ran up to northern California with a fifteen year old female student. David Cochran is US attorney for the middle district of Tennessee. Today we got justice for brave victim who can get along with her life. He got twenty years ago what she did and I hope you think long and hard about the damage caused. Continuing fallout from Michigan in the wake of the Larry naslund scandal. Michigan State University. Board of trustees telling interim president John Engler to the resign or be fired during a special meeting scheduled for Thursday Associated Press reporting and who wrote a letter to the more promising to resign next week. News doesn't come as a huge surprise to students. Days after and what was quoted as saying victims of doctor Larry Nestor. We're still enjoying the spotlight it's unclear what that two replacement work. It's been more than two years since mom and I'll leave the greatest left us now the native of Louisville is getting a big honor. Airport there is being remade for him officially Louisville Mohammed Ali international airport. Still Motorola RAZR as coming back. Wall Street Journal says the one time flip phone will return as a Smart phone. Figure out just it is the and we are watching and a lot going on here winter weather was so let's got to begin with what's already happening big tirade and still out in the west blizzard warning for about 7000 feet but. Anywhere really getting snow in the Sierra we'll have a pounding and and that is just aren't the second storm they're two of them one of the moving across the southern Great Lakes. Got to make us look like situation early Friday mornings and Friday morning in can be messy. From parts of Connecticut New Jersey and Vince hill Massachusetts and the weekend this past Saturday night because here are planning to go out. Anywhere from say a Toledo over to Pittsburg New York City this snow has started. Transitioned to rain along the coast of it becomes rain on the day Sunday but in the icy mix between zero long neck pain why. Or just above it at the end up with some heavier snow totals Boston winter storm watch. Many people out in western Massachusetts areas like that get in the six plus interest. And here's what we can have a second life. The coldest air of the season. Good feeling 12 Atlanta Monday morning Felix born rally will Millie thanks Lou well in New York.

