Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 16, 2018

Nearly half of the country is still dealing with the M bags of a major and early Noory certain. State from the Carolinas to New England were slam wins several legends of snow and treacherous conditions. New York City paralyzed caught off guard by the early season winner stormed transportation hubs filled with thousands of stranded and frustrated passengers a multi vehicle accident on the George Washington Bridge. Says that's still in the California wildfires continues to run its 66 are now confirmed dead in the number of missing has grown to well over 600 people. Huge progress is being made on the fire line mold a search teams going for human remains fire crews Brosseau battling the flames containment numbers are going up the wind is gone and now the breezes coming in from the ocean which has more moisture and it. Steely founder Julian Assange is facing federal charges. That accidentally disclosed when the Justice Department and of filing in another case no word on the specific charges. The sun has been inside Ecuador's embassy in London 38. Sources now tell ABC news that the president has been meeting with his legal team this week. Working on written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Muller's office. Questions today about a new weapons test in North Korea. News reports in South Korea call that a high tech tactical weapon but it did not appear to be a nuclear weapon. And another recount has been ordered in that tight Florida senate race election officials now have to go through ballots by hand. The race between Rick Scott and senator Bill Nelson. Seven women are now suing Dartmouth College saying the school ignored sexual misconduct allegations. The suit alleges the Dartmouth professors conducted lab meetings at bars and invited students to hot tub parties in their homes plaintiffs say the new Hampshire College didn't address sexual misconduct allegations for years the professors have been on administrative leave for a year the college's sexual misconduct has no place at Dartmouth which strongly disagrees with the lawsuit. A meteorologist rob Marciano in Albany, New York with a snow continues to come down on this historic. Mid November snowstorm which absolutely snarled traffic. To a halt across to New York City metro area and tristate area late yesterday hitting the height of rush hour. Snowfall rates its U three inches per hour no match for these untreated streets. And millions of New Yorkers in some cases Tammany cat out. And walk to wherever there going what a nightmare 6 inches at Central Park as the biggest November snow fall. Since the eighteen hundreds. In Philadelphia biggest as the 1960s DC similar. Numbers as far as the biggest in decades and now Boston. He got a bit more rain mixed in there bud C a nor'easter itself. We'll concede of move off towards New England throughout the day today in the snow on the rain to sleet. And from west to east. Mildly cold behind it. What a clever system coming through Chicago pulled right yet another. Blast of cold air for this weekend.

