Now Playing: Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico

Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction

Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 11, 2018

Now Playing: New images show enormous damage from Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael survivor describes storm's strength

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael strikes Georgia as Category 3 storm

Now Playing: Florida's capital city hit hard by hurricane

Now Playing: Florida governor describes destruction of Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Mom describes riding out Hurricane Michael in a closet

Now Playing: Inside Hurricane Michael as it made landfall

Now Playing: Record-breaking hurricane slams Florida Panhandle

Now Playing: Weinstein case heads back to court amid potential setbacks for the prosecution

Now Playing: NY man built 200-pound bomb for Election Day: Feds

Now Playing: 'We are agents of change:' Girls share why they are proud to be girls

Now Playing: Attempted selfie gets man banned from gun range

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael turns streets into rivers

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael hits Florida, heads for Georgia, Carolinas

Now Playing: Victim describes intense moments as Hurricane Michael tears roof off her home