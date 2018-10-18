Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 18, 2018

As the investigation continues into the disappearance of a reporter and Turkey. Last seen at the Saudi consulate are hearing from one of Jamal good show he's friends and. And disturbing details are emerging about what happened inside the Saudi consulate. One of can show he's closest friends telling ABC news he not only killed him in the consulate but also in a barbaric way he's done that benefit. Security officials said they do have audio he says. Toronto slacking telling ABC news Turkish officials told him the tapes reveal when he shall we walked into the consulate he was given a document to sign he refused and was. And kill president trump says Saudi leaders have denied knowing anything about the show he says and that giving cover girl. With that being said Saudi Arabia's than ever important ally about ours in the Middle East. A senior Treasury Department officials now charged with leaking information. Connected to the special counsel's Russia investigation Natalie Edwards is accused of releasing banking records on several suspects including former trump campaign chair Paul Mann a port. Less than three weeks till the mid term elections and new information about medlock glitters released data on more than ten million tweets by port operators. Dating back to when he sixteen. Police in Wisconsin are still hoping to find a thirteen year old girl who vanished after her parents found dead on Monday. Officials now say the parents of Jamie claws were shot and killed. Her parents died from gunshot wounds. That's where we're rule in this homicide. There was no gun on on the scene. US Postal Service is now offering a 25000. Dollar reward. For information on a pregnant postal worker missing for nearly two weeks in Chicago. Former USA gymnastics president Steve penny is in custody in gatlin berg Genesee. Waiting extradition to Huntsville Texas the grand jury indicted him on charges of evidence tampering. The sex assault investigation. Now imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry nasty. South Korea's president has now delivered an invitation to blow Branson is to visit North Korea. President moon. Mega Millions jackpot now 900 million kids and I hope I get the winning. I'm meteorologist rob Marcy on the ABC news weather center flooding in west central Texas continues northwest of Austin is king's Lynn. Texas where Solano and Colorado rivers meet and swift water rescues. From second floor apartments in the ongoing also had. This piece of Bridget broke off yesterday and tumbling down like a muscle whale breaching across a lot of river today and here is the Buchanan dam with. Eight of the thirty floodgates opened trying to drain Natalie can control some of this what it. More rain on the way flat but watch is continuing to at least at death.

