Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 29, 2018

So bad accused of opening fire inside of Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday leaving eleven dead is due in court this afternoon Robert bowers faces dozens of counts draft by Jeffrey Meyers who's deciding the sanctuary. The shooter struck. Woman able to see this as an attack upon the Jewish community it's not it's an attack upon America. When it American citizens cannot. Freely and safely worship in their house of worship and celebrate their Sabbath and it concerns me because. It challenges the safety and security of all Americans in any house of worship and that's very troubling. Due in court today in Miami chasers signed up the man arrested in connection with the suspected explosive sent to several leading Democrats last week. There is the debris field and then oil slick with no sign of survivors of Indonesia lion air flight JT six had. Boeing 737 with 189 passengers and crew crashed just after taking off from the part of US military has begun delivering equipment to the southern border to guard against the possibility that thousands of migrants may try to get into the US illegally it. The caravan is still hundreds of miles from the border. President trump has called to gradually Brazil's new president elect after joy or close and arrows election victory. The former army captain won despite being stabbed while campaigning last month. Alison dizzy yet have a weather headlines Pressley has that is the enamored with the wet and wild weekend that was Saturday that nor'easter area along the Jersey Shore people have a high active there absolutely try to help bit it's still kind of a stormy start here Monday and speaking of stormy tornados. In Portland Oregon yeah. Air not unheard of but if you're out there that all came and that low pressure system that now is diving south. Into New Mexico and actually makes for Braddock and Max that's. On Tuesday and then as it moves east on Halloween he'll be a scary forecast Austin Houston. Damaging winds possible there heavy rain here at anywhere from Arkansas it through that stage even rule of Kentucky has him where apple south. Reid who Cox news and it moved east but there's been a Friday that will bring some rain is Friday. A look at how much at least and there are some place that they could pick up to four inches. And most of that falls. Tuesday through Thursday it was lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.