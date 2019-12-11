Transcript for Newtown shooting victim families can sue gun-maker, Supreme Court allows

A new information on 2012 school massacre Newtown Connecticut a lawsuit against the make grow of the rifle used in that shooting. Moving forward the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Remington arms that argued a 2005. Federal law shields firearm manufacturers from most lawsuits when their products are used in crimes. The court's order allows a survivor and relatives of nine victims who died at the sandy hook elementary school in 2012 to pursue their claims.

