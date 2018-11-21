NJ family was 'targeted' and killed before mansion fire in New Jersey: Prosecutor

More
"We believe in some fashion the family was targeted," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.
1:37 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NJ family was 'targeted' and killed before mansion fire in New Jersey: Prosecutor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59348054,"title":"NJ family was 'targeted' and killed before mansion fire in New Jersey: Prosecutor","duration":"1:37","description":"\"We believe in some fashion the family was targeted,\" Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.","url":"/US/video/nj-family-targeted-killed-mansion-fire-jersey-prosecutor-59348054","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.