24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

NJ homes destroyed by tornado

Tornadoes with winds up to 150 mph ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Wednesday night.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live