Transcript for NJ public schools will install silent panic alarms in wake of Parkland shooting

Panic alarms will be installed in schools of frost New Jersey governor Murphy signing a bill into law yesterday. That requires all public schools to install silent alarms that alert authorities of emergency situations. The bill is called Alyssa was lawful fourteen year old Elisa a lot of that you Jersey native who was killed in the park on for a high school massacre last year.

