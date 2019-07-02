NJ public schools will install silent panic alarms in wake of Parkland shooting

Known as Alyssa's Law, the legislation is in memory of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, native Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the Parkland shooting.
02/07/19

Panic alarms will be installed in schools of frost New Jersey governor Murphy signing a bill into law yesterday. That requires all public schools to install silent alarms that alert authorities of emergency situations. The bill is called Alyssa was lawful fourteen year old Elisa a lot of that you Jersey native who was killed in the park on for a high school massacre last year.

