Transcript for Nor'easter leaves kids stranded at school overnight

Tons of problems. Out there on the roads some drivers sped up with the snow wind delays just decided. To ditch their cars along an interstate in New Jersey it's not the only place right and some students in New Jersey had to sleep in their schools overnight the safest place at the time Eyewitness News reporter. Candace McAllen live in west starts with the story Candice good morning. It gives chilling I'll tell you those Karzai got three days on the highways is set up a train chain reaction an awfully that sometimes. Since they get snow days off but in this case they were left stranded and that is the case. And many schools in West Orange were actually in front of liberty middle school right now while it's the middle of the night at school students are still here now this. Is where the principal has been doing a pretty good job of communicating with parents by tweeting the situation. That is going on inside that school they really yesterday afternoon students were going going to get home so they packed an auditorium with games and movies. Even pulling out mats for students to sleep the superintendent tells me the reason there students were stranded is the traffic on 280 Belichick was a couple of cars to run out of gas stall or spin out to jam up traffic preventing school buses from getting to the schools. And this morning many of those cars remain abandon on 280 making it difficult for the plow all seek even clear the road. There but the fact that not mentioned about maybe eighteen court that's app they are as well. That's why we can't get broke. And the police can't get early because there's just that you have no idea the fact that the traffic. Yes and back live at liberty metals ice sheet a roadway in front of this school silicon bagel patch of ice and snow here one of the many things that has to be cleared out before. They didn't get those buses back on the roadways this morning. Gifts of the school's. And do you think kids are home and I can tell you that it takes a lot for these kids to be able to stay in schools like this overnight and of the cafeteria staff had to stay so that they can provide dinner and snacks for them. I've even seen a dairy tract making a delivery since we've been here. This morning live here in West Orange campus McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.