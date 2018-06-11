Transcript for North Carolina transgender community watches Trump administration with concern

Relieve the only. Negative aspects of living has trans chairman in North Carolina is the knowledge of the government. Being against all of this. Making united says people in North Carolina don't really care this. Being so voice held off. A yes. You don't really have a word for it when you're young. And never really reduces its. Things started to get better win. Terminology and start hating and name for what's going on. He's citing impression they're coming and the Strachan her. I think we hope and we were just waiting for him to get around you. Viewing and paying. Telling us because it'd get a very gradual. Physical change and so it was it was kind of my area that was. And lacing up to us. So from the start coming out I made it clear that I want a few medical treatment. It's down our recommendation is that you socialist tradition for a year before you start medical transition. I work at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. And Connors data also works at university in the camps. Sarah Connor started its parents and it's a specific. And state employees. Policies so. The north Carolina state house plan board of trustees and is who decides. What is and is not covered under a policy. There was no indication packs. The exclusion. And her parents and her hair was going to be put back Wii and now in Tel. We've got and I. Are. The government. Facilities. Trying reversed policies. That image and send bargains or in this I really can't think about nationally because that's our test. So the passing and scary. Thing. It's hard to predict how things are going again the next two years I do hope it doesn't get parts of the nineteen. Stories like mind we'll gain traction. And help support push in the right direction for civil rights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.