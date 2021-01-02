Transcript for Northeast facing biggest snowstorm in 5 years

Good afternoon I'm Diana Seau thanks for streaming with us in today's update the northeast is facing its biggest snowstorm in five years. Nineteen states are on alert with millions in the storm's path and more than a foot of snow is expected in New York City where it's falling at a rate of two inches per hour. The nor'easter has caused a mass on the rose major cities have suspended mass transit and thousands of flights have been grounded. Concerns are also growing about the impact on vaccine deliveries as vaccination appointments have also been delayed in seven states because of the story. Chief meteorologist ginger zee start to south from here in Manhattan and ginger what's the latest out there what he's seen. Then let me set the scene for you here. Irate Don there you usually see Times Square but we've got about two blocks visibility this is seventh avenue are typically very busy to even during a pandemic in New York City. All I'm seeing our buses and I'm very arid trucker to and that's a good thing because. Roads or her arrest think though the snowfall rates at the problem two to three and a half inches per hour you can see it there on the radar the heaviest bands. Now moving Thursday. Moorestown up into Connecticut Long Island certainly they getting into them. When you put that rain snow line a while we're actually say the winds light with Bob little snow and he's right behind me that's when you get visibility problems that's going to be the problem on the road it's not just this snow. If the winds you've got thirty even 65 mile per hour and a that are gonna come along and I tracked the timing here for you. Please know that it is not just the snow that you'd be dealing with he tried to say get out on the roads. White out conditions certainly possible and seeing them already downtown here in Manhattan strong when the coastal flooding. People at the coast anywhere from Maryland and Delaware all the way up to coastal New Hampshire and Maine are gonna see some of the coastal flood threats. And then the tightening this thing doesn't end for a long time this is not a twelve hours in and out type a storm. This is going to have lingering snow showers all the way through Tuesday as far south look at central New Jersey that's Tuesday 10 AM. The snow showers still wrapping around even in Western New York parts of Vermont. Sell on top of liberty have here's the forecast an additional. Foot plus than any of those areas covered in pink I think again the wind power outages. That's gonna end up being the. You're here Diane right chief meteorologist ginger Z thank you ginger. A new York New Jersey are now under states of emergency as the storm is bringing areas already slowed by the pandemic took complete standstill. ABC news' Mary Alex parks has more. This massive storm already wreaking Havoc. From Ohio which cars spinning out of control and at least one fatal crash. Kenya this fire truck completely flipped over and over 14100 flights canceled New York's LaGuardia totally shut down. The edge of Lake Michigan frozen over. We're going and then blew it. Bins. Chicago hit with back to back snowstorms. City's entire. Town already has slowed from the pandemic that brought to a complete standstill weather advisory stretching from Georgia to Maine. Nineteen states on alert new York and New Jersey declaring states of emergency telling residents to stay off the roads and expect near blizzard conditions. As the most intense points you're gonna see to it to four inches of snow per hour. That is extremely. Intense snow that's blinding snow New York City even canceling all vaccine appointments Monday. A Coast Guard ice cutter deployed on the Hudson River. They assure that the waterways. More commercial traffic. This powerful storm could bring dangerous coastal flooding. As much as one to two feet in some areas that could make roads in passable but still the cross country headache is not without a little levity. Washington DC residents blowing off steam but a massive snow both nights on the National Mall. Now I did you see a woman walking by me with Steve in hand headed toward Central Park I've seen a few kids. Alec their sleds are looking for a place to go to jail but mostly New York City is at a total standstill because it is just. Still dumping. But take a look at this still delivery men out there are trying their best to get people food aisle I do not envied outlined trying to get through. This weather on that bike Diane. We salute them and we appreciate them and we hope that they all stays save same to you Mary Alice thank you. And with thousands of flights canceled there are great concerns about vaccine deliveries in people's ability to get the vaccines already delivered. Vaccination centers in several states have already canceled appointments are you the pilgrim is at a mass vaccination site. At Boston's Fenway Park even as snow that we're seeing in New York is headed. Your way at how are things looking there right now. Yet van the cell actually really just started picking up here we'd see a whole lot of snow most of the morning. And even the very rarely are part of the afternoon but just now we're starting to actually see snow and they weren't prepared that I here at Fenway was opening day of sorts. For this mass vaccination site they actually opened up an hour earlier today at 8 AM in anticipation. Of this snow coming. And they ask that everyone good appointments after 1 o'clock today. Try to come in the morning if they could do so that. Everyone can avoid this whether they want everyone to stay as safe as possible we actually got to go inside the Fenway vaccinations died this morning and get a tour that. And there were pretty long lines because of those people who were coming in. In the morning hours that were originally scheduled for the absurd afternoon but they were getting people through as quickly as possible they opened up extra vaccinations stations. Trying to get people through quickly and they told us the goal is to have people in those chairs. With those vaccinations done in less than three minutes they're really trying to pump it out the original plan for today was to get about 500. People are so through here today. And that's there at. He has a slow start on this roll out they eventually want to get up to about 12100 people a day giving vaccines here. I asked them. Yet with this vaccine they have the Pfizer vaccine here there's a lot of logistics to making sure that it stays good right because you have to store at this. Crazy low temperature and they said you know they take it up that amount of doses that they have planned for the next day they take it out the night before too deep cross. And you can actually stay in the refrigerator. For a few days several days afterwards so even if they're not able to get through all the doses they pulled out for today it's still going to be good. Down the line a few days from now they were really adamant they were making all the precautions not to waste any vaccines they told us. That they don't haven't pinpointed for their vaccination scantily today Diane. They're just sit and watch the weather and play by ear and that official here told me this is New England we are used to the snow and we will get through this diet. That's right I live in Boston for four years they know how to handle themselves in snow you must stay safe friend thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran. For the breakdown Stacy.

