Northwestern PhD student killed by stray bullet

Shane Colombo, 25, was killed Sunday in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago while on an errand to buy clothes hangers, said his mother, Tonya Colombo of Menifee, California.
1:33 | 09/05/18

