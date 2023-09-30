Nov. 15, 1979: Dianne Feinstein becomes the first female mayor of San Francisco

Feinstein became acting mayor the year prior, after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

September 30, 2023

