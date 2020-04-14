Transcript for By the Numbers: Amazon sales are booming

With the millions of Americans stuck at home sales at Amazon are booming and so is that companies hiring so let's take a look. By the numbers today Amazon announced we'll hire an additional 75000. Workers to meet a man is Americans turned even more time online shopping during this pandemic. Which has led to slower in delivery times for many Amazon products. The online retail giant had already filled an additional 100000. Full and part time warehouse delivery jobs in just the last four weeks. After spending more than 350 million dollars increased pay for Amazon workers today company said it expects that increased to more than. 500 million. Despite some pay and benefit increases Amazon workers from at least three facilities have staged protests calling for more safety measures for workers amid the come in nineteen outbreak. Amazon says it has worked to improve safety in recent weeks including. Employee temperature checks as well as widespread use of masks and yesterday Amazon officials said they work to start regular cove is nineteen testing. For some front line workers.

