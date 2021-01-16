By the Numbers: Biden’s $15 per hour minimum wage plan

More
What President-elect Joe Biden’s minimum wage hike proposal could mean for low-wage workers and the U.S. economy.
1:18 | 01/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Biden’s $15 per hour minimum wage plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"What President-elect Joe Biden’s minimum wage hike proposal could mean for low-wage workers and the U.S. economy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75286409","title":"By the Numbers: Biden’s $15 per hour minimum wage plan","url":"/US/video/numbers-bidens-15-hour-minimum-wage-plan-75286409"}