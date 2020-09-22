By the Numbers: Confirming a SCOTUS pick during an election year

More
A look at the historic precedent for confirming Supreme Court justices months before Election Day.
0:50 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Confirming a SCOTUS pick during an election year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"A look at the historic precedent for confirming Supreme Court justices months before Election Day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73155449","title":"By the Numbers: Confirming a SCOTUS pick during an election year","url":"/US/video/numbers-confirming-scotus-pick-election-year-73155449"}