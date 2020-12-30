By the Numbers: The COVID vaccine rollout

More
A look at the state of getting COVID vaccine doses out to Americans as the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of the year is set to fall short.
0:55 | 12/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The COVID vaccine rollout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"A look at the state of getting COVID vaccine doses out to Americans as the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of the year is set to fall short.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74959608","title":"By the Numbers: The COVID vaccine rollout","url":"/US/video/numbers-covid-vaccine-rollout-74959608"}