By the Numbers: GM plans to stop making gas-powered cars by 2035

More
Auto giant General Motors said it plans to sell only electric cars and SUVs by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality with its cars and global operations by 2040.
1:09 | 01/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: GM plans to stop making gas-powered cars by 2035

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Auto giant General Motors said it plans to sell only electric cars and SUVs by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality with its cars and global operations by 2040.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75549934","title":"By the Numbers: GM plans to stop making gas-powered cars by 2035","url":"/US/video/numbers-gm-plans-stop-making-gas-powered-cars-75549934"}