By the Numbers: The historic removal of Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue

The 12-ton statue of Robert E. Lee was finally removed after more than a century of towering over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.
1:07 | 09/09/21

Transcript for By the Numbers: The historic removal of Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue

