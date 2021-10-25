By the Numbers: Inflation’s impact on ‘12 Days of Christmas’

It would cost 5.7% more to buy all the “12 Days of Christmas” treasures this year, compared to 2019, according to the PNC “Christmas Price Index.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live