Transcript for By the Numbers: Japan’s cherry blossoms hit earliest peak in 1,200

Now to yet another possible sign of manmade climate change the early bloom of Japan's famed and beloved cherry blossom trees a symbol of spring and read verse in that culture we take a look. By the numbers march 26 that's when the cherry blossoms at their flowery peak in Kyoto Japan this year. The earliest peeking a 12100. Years us right more than a thousand years because. That's along historic documents diaries and poetry books of recorded this culturally significant events according to. Osaka University researchers. The previous record was set in 1409. These trees are highly sensitive to temperature and scientists have linked this early ballooned to global warming. 51 point one degrees Fahrenheit that was the average temperature this marching Kyoto climbing from an average of 47 and a half degrees Fahrenheit in the early 1950s. March 2 point. That was the peak bloom of those iconic cherry blossoms in our nation's capital this year also coming a bit earlier than usual. More than 3000 of those glorious trees were gifted by the mayor of Tokyo in 1912. To symbolized the friendship between US and Japan. Now those delicate blooms could be an ominous sign of our shared fight for our climate it.

