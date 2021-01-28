By the Numbers: The pandemic’s toll on working parents

More
Parents of remote learners are more likely to be out of work or working part-time compared to parents whose children are back in school, a study finds.
0:54 | 01/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The pandemic’s toll on working parents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Parents of remote learners are more likely to be out of work or working part-time compared to parents whose children are back in school, a study finds. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75525215","title":"By the Numbers: The pandemic’s toll on working parents","url":"/US/video/numbers-pandemics-toll-working-parents-75525215"}