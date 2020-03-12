By The Numbers: Who got the PPP small business loans?

More
Newly released data reveals that the largest businesses received the majority of the Paycheck Protection Program’s business loans.
1:06 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By The Numbers: Who got the PPP small business loans?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Newly released data reveals that the largest businesses received the majority of the Paycheck Protection Program’s business loans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74516535","title":"By The Numbers: Who got the PPP small business loans?","url":"/US/video/numbers-ppp-small-business-loans-74516535"}