By the Numbers: UFC-WWE mega-merger

A look at the numbers behind the merger of Ultimate Fighting Championship parent-company Endeavor Group Holdings and pro wrestling’s WWE to create a new $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

April 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live