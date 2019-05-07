Transcript for NY district attorney race shifts to the courts over razor-thin margin

At a queens in the battle over who will be the borrows next a district attorney right now Melinda Katz leads Tiffany combined but not by much political reporter. Dave Evans has more. With all ballots counted Melinda Katz began the day twenty votes ahead a typical bond given the tightness of this race go bond refuses to concede. Today lawyers argued to the board of elections why most paper ballots were declared invalid. But her affidavit ballots where voters don't draw on the roles but they still get to vote anyway. Joseph Moore had his vote tossed because he didn't checker required box on his affidavit. Form to wanting to nominate your because I did not relate to Democrat on the affidavit that. Even though I was so I've been registered as Democrat four years ago it's unfair. Absolutely had to do think it is unfair. Today election officials declared only six out of more than 2000. Invalidated votes were wrongly talks so those six were counted today. Catholic drop by for. She's now sixty votes in the league. From here to things will happen first of all lawsuit filed over all of those invalidated votes. And then an official recount will begin on Thursday on all nod to help them votes. Bottom line don't today nothing really changes other thank let's leave. Dropped from wanting to six team. The vast majority of those tossed enveloped votes were not counted because voters thought they were registered Democrats but they really worked. That might sound unfair but remember it was a democratic primary. They were able to. Locate the registrations. They were blank. Or they were Republican. Or they were independents working families and so for now could bond must simply wait. Katz has to do the same as this process drags on perhaps another week. Or maybe even more in Forest Hills Dave Evans channel seven Eyewitness News.

