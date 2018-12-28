NYC night sky glows blue

More
A power plant transformer explosion caused a turquoise blue hue in the sky, and grounded flights at nearby LaGuardia Airport.
1:23 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC night sky glows blue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60053582,"title":"NYC night sky glows blue","duration":"1:23","description":"A power plant transformer explosion caused a turquoise blue hue in the sky, and grounded flights at nearby LaGuardia Airport. ","url":"/US/video/nyc-night-sky-glows-blue-60053582","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.