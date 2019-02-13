Transcript for NYPD detective killed, another wounded responding to armed robbery in Queens

I begin with the breaking news overnight the nation's largest police force here in New York losing one of its own and now some tough questions are being raised about the moments leading up to the deadly encounter are authorities say a veteran detective 42 year old Brian. Simon Senna was killed by friendly fire while responding to reports of an arm robbery. A police sergeant was also shot in the leg a total of eight officers reportedly fired forty rounds at the scene. Officials later confirmed the suspect was carrying a fake gun which they say he pointed officers. Overnight the NYPD begin paying tribute to its fallen detective. Brian. Was a good man he was a good detective. His fellow detectives. They saw a leadership skills and hand this is an absolute tragedy the worst outcome of any police officer. A failure of a police officer could ever imagine. The suspect was also wounded his rap sheet includes more than twenty prior arrest we will stay on top of this breaking story.

