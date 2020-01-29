NYPD officer battling 9/11-related cancer promoted

Officer Ross Dichter, who is still performing his crime analysis duties from home while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, was promoted to the rank of detective.
0:38 | 01/29/20

LYPD commissioner Dermot shape promoted and NYPD officer battling 9/11 related cancer during the department's annual practice and he did it via Skype. She began by laying out the NYPD some strategy which includes improving relationship between police. The youth in the community then. He promoted officer Ross pitcher who. The rank of detective she commended pitcher for his remarkable dedication strain and unwavering service to New Yorkers. Pitcher is still performing his final analysis duties from homes in the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy. And radiation want to congratulate him on his connections. Rugrats rugrats.

