Next to the violent crime surging across America in California the Oakland police chief. Summed it up by simply saying it's -- control but how does cities and towns despite the spike during a time when police are facing mounting pressures. Matt Gutman goes in depth. He was the 65 murder in that seemed to break something and Oakland's police chief. Saturday night. I went out to a scene. I'm a young man had lost his life. And a lady yelled out the window. Do something about it. We were wins the open at least that night racing to that theory shooting touch owners want. Yeah. At the scene he'll miss me he walked. We're simply have been members distraught. And open to officers on the ground they're doing CPR. And from the shadows. You could hear neighbors calling out. Many still had a pulse paramedics worked on him even as they look if you want to the end. So that gunshot victim shot in the head is loaded into this and dealers are trying to back out of here. Not it is unclear whether or not he will survive within minutes the forensics team was there. Those yellow jumper columns covering bullet casings and covers it either this year. Really. Really really busy this is the third one cents yesterday afternoon and the other are uneasy. It was after 9 PM on a Saturday still within minutes of the shootings Oakland's police chief arrived Kennedy the uniform. He was briefed by the officers then came to us telling us the victim had died the city of 425. 1065. Homicides. So far this year how do you explain. I don't know how you explain it's clear that violence is an epidemic it is community it's clear that people have to easily access to firearms. And it overly willing to use them. Violence exacerbated by the scourge of so called ghost guns which are parts of guns purchased online and which can be assembled. At home dizziness double the number of those things this year yes double the number of those. Carlson editor here in our. How much money. Weren't able to treat. Owner of origin. We don't know. Who who they're enhanced. Citywide its busiest area where are we come to Oakland earlier that day to right along with lieutenant Lisa almost miss on the so called this don't shift the late night shift. They're just sixty seconds into the start of arrived the first call crime Capital Radio pick chasing a suspect is again. The man allegedly leaving the gun at or near this park high. I didn't full of kids. One of those kids step down picture of the suspect showing it off Smith's other officers scoured the scene but police say. They were unable to find its. On this Saturday night genitals miss was in charge of policing passed this city. She had only 38 officers and the population. Of over 200000 people. It's vital that our biggest downfall is that an apartment you know. Easily the resources to respond to homeless. Calls like theft and burglary. This past year Oakland has seen a ninety plus percent increase in homicides. It's just one snapshot of America's new reality and violence has surged around the country. Sometimes the shootings and did heavily trafficked places like this one in Times Square 84 year old Sean in this incident. But more often they have been in the shadows. At the national level homicide in large. Cities went up nearly 29%. In the first quarter of 20/20 one. Compared with the same period in 20/20 this according to preliminary data collected by the major cities chiefs association. And it's happening is departments like Oakland's are seeing their budgets squeezed. The City Council voting to cut eighteen million dollars over the next two years and channel part of it to two other programs. Including four million dollars for a pilot program. That'll dispatched trained personnel to respond to non violent and non criminal issues of mental and behave real health. Our policing budget has grown by Stephanie percent over the past fifteen years. Yet. We still need to do a better job getting guns off the streets we need to do a much better job solving violent crime aims. And that investment needs to start somewhere. Oakland's Chief Armstrong a grease that police presence alone cannot stem the tide of violence the success of this city will not be just law enforcement. It won't be just the Oakland Police Department. It will be the Oakland Police Department will be department of violence prevention. And it will be most importantly community but the chief and the mayor say that that budgetary diversion. Could result in the loss of more officers in the department is already more than seventy officers short of its total allotment. Are you experience. Seem difficulty recruiting. New police officers face it's been accounts yes has been a challenge from food and it's also been killed retain enough. NEC this news. The victory of the season here. Still even on the dog watch. Even at murder scenes many officers remain committed to their jobs and their mission resources. Personally if your processing. Twice the number of violent crime scenes mean does it get to you. The motion. I try to take it as a different look a want to help solve things so if my work on scene can help lead to a conviction later. And I feel like I've just given that they only a little bit more closure for what happens then what they had originally so. To me a ticket that way and then it doesn't keep me up its mind. And our thanks to Matt Gutman.

