Transcript for Off-duty detective attacked by bear

This morning an off duty NYPD detective is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a black bear inside his garage and orange katic. William orange that's his name was left with claw marks across his stomach and back and look at that following the frightening encounter he says he came face to face with the unexpected visitor Saturday night. Aren't says when he walked into his garage the lights were off in the door was open next thing he knew it was under attack. And I growl. And so big T and so grab my shirt just kind of took a swing it ever was and did you hit it and that I had to slit my form and he ran. Why argues Helm is nearby heavily wooded area in Cornwall so bears are common in that neighborhood the NYPD detective now being treated with antibiotics. Awaiting medical clearance to go back to work. The state DEC now has a trap set up in his yard in hopes of catching and relocating the bear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.