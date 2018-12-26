Officer killed at traffic stop, manhunt underway

More
A manhunt is underway to find a gunman suspected of killing a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop shortly after Christmas, authorities said.
0:17 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer killed at traffic stop, manhunt underway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60023906,"title":"Officer killed at traffic stop, manhunt underway","duration":"0:17","description":"A manhunt is underway to find a gunman suspected of killing a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop shortly after Christmas, authorities said.","url":"/US/video/officer-killed-traffic-stop-manhunt-underway-60023906","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.