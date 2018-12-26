Now Playing: Officer killed at traffic stop, manhunt underway

Now Playing: 2nd child dies in Border Patrol custody

Now Playing: Migrants left at bus stop

Now Playing: Wall Street grapples with holiday woes

Now Playing: What we know about 8-year-old boy's time in Border Patrol custody before his death

Now Playing: Famed mandarin duck celebrates Christmas with a splash

Now Playing: The Year in Photos

Now Playing: Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Idaho

Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 26, 2018

Now Playing: School board to meet after wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks

Now Playing: Young firefighter dies in Christmas morning crash while responding to call

Now Playing: Layaway angels save Christmas for families across the country

Now Playing: 7 young brothers spend first Christmas with adopted parents

Now Playing: Woman confronts alleged porch pirate

Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $350M

Now Playing: Markets suffer worst December since 1931

Now Playing: 4 dead after car slams into tanker truck

Now Playing: Severe storms expected to cause holiday travel delays

Now Playing: Religious leaders reflect back on 2018