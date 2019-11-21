1 officer killed, another wounded while responding to Detroit home invasion

More
The 18-year veteran of the force died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck.
0:10 | 11/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 officer killed, another wounded while responding to Detroit home invasion
A police officer in Detroit has been shot and killed responding to a home invasion investigators say the shooter. Had broken into his girlfriend's home he was wounded in the shoot out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"The 18-year veteran of the force died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67196753","title":"1 officer killed, another wounded while responding to Detroit home invasion","url":"/US/video/officer-killed-wounded-responding-detroit-home-invasion-67196753"}