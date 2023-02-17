Officers charged in Nichols’ death plead not guilty

Channa Lloyd, an attorney and ABC News contributor, breaks down the latest on the case against the former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live