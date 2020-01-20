Transcript for 2 officers dead, 3 people unaccounted for in Hawaii

We begin with the shocking Rampage in Honolulu two police officers have been killed. And the search is on for more victims of violence unfolded near one of Hawaii's top tourist destinations police say the suspect opened fire on police. After he stabbed his landlord and now investigators say the suspect and two other people remain unaccounted for. Overnight new. Police say a man killed two police officers in sparked an inferno in this Honolulu neighborhood not far from the main diamond hits the monument as. Sound like a shotgun and gunshot. We heard rapid fire gun shot out. And then after that we surge seeing the smoke. Witnesses say is starter when Jerry handle allegedly stabbed his landlord. As she tried to serve him an eviction notice. And then there is a loud bang sound like shotgun. Generous five or six gunshots a sound like pistol shots. Investigators say Handel opened fire on authorities who responded to the stabbing and killing those two officers. I'm deeply saddened to report the tragic loss of two HPD's finest in a senseless and selfish act. We say Hamilton set the house on fire with the flames spreading a total of seven homes were destroyed the smoke just. Getting heavier and heavier and sicker and sicker. Overnight the suspect remain unaccounted for along with two other people who were inside one of the homes that burned down. Hawaii's governor tweeted about the deceased officers writing as we express our condolences to their families friends and colleagues. Let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy the police chief clearly shaken as she announced the officers' deaths. Our deepest condolences go out to the families. Of officers Tiffany in refuse. And Kelly. HP deal on it grieves along with you. And share your loss. A third police officer was hurt but is expected to be okay the landlord is being treated for injuries described as severe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.