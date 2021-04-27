UN official: Ukrainians are 'crossing the border with only their clothes'

ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with United Nations Assistant High Commissioner Raouf Mazou about the growing Ukrainian refugee crisis as Russia escalates its attacks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live