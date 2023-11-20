Officials announce 11 new arrests in 'massive' fentanyl investigation

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia announced that 11 additional suspects, out of 23 total in custody, have been arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

November 20, 2023

