Transcript for Ohio debates law to require teachers to 'out' transgender students to parents

As wanting to be transgender and it's another to be transgender. But Dyer family knowing anything about it. When a young person comes out or is out then. It's a really vulnerable time for them. When it comes to Ohio house bill 658. Dead as yet another layer cynical outing processed for transgendered kids. It's as part of this proposed law all government entity. That includes hospital for its principles would be required to notify hearing if they're out exit this sentence add ginger this Gloria. Meaning the active client dinner that they were born. It's a change crispy chicken Nellie saw firsthand when his child first identified as transgender. But he believes this bill is discriminatory in creates an unnecessary burden for educators. Now instead were in on the educational path a fight out of work and their gender pac now they're working on their sexuality. This is a really really ridiculous piece of legislation inequality Ohio agrees. Saying they're concerned the bill could limit children not just those who are transgender. From exploring different opportunities. Are we supposed to call parents if Jane decides he wants to take a would workshop class sir. United have been Bobby doesn't want to play on the phone marking. The sponsor of the bill representative Tom Friedman and defended his proposed legislation during testimony saying quote parents have to rights. To decide what is best for your children studies show LG BTQ used are two times more likely to be homeless than their peers. Do family rejection. Which is why a lighthouse youth and family services believes are freeze supports may be more effective in creating more laws. Hope families that are in conflict construct when when a young person comes out. Again without goal of keeping kids safe keeping families together we're told the next legislative series for the bill will be held later this fall. Bree and harper ninth on your side.

