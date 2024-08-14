Ohio police officer arraigned on murder charges for 2023 shooting of pregnant mother

Connor Grubb is charged with murder, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2023 shooting that killed 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young and her unborn daughter.

August 14, 2024

