Ohio toxic train derailment: How long could impacts last?

After a controlled burning of the hazardous waste from a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, some residents are wondering what the lasting impacts could be.

February 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live