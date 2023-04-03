Oil prices spike after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts

Plus, the WWE is combining with Endeavor, the owner of UFC, and McDonald's has reportedly temporarily closed its U.S. offices as it prepares to inform employees about layoffs.

April 3, 2023

