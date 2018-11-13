Transcript for Opening statements begin in trial of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'

I want wrapping up moments ago in a federal trial against drug kingpin belch toppled Guzman. Opening statements were delayed until late this afternoon after two jurors asked to be dismissed. So does this foreshadow some of what lies ahead for the trial of one of the world's most notorious drug lords. I would sit reporter and. Well Diana this trial is gonna go on for a long time prosecutors today called him a ruthless drug kingpin the defense. Says he's a victim a scapegoat. For a corrupt Mexican government of course there jurors here will have to choose. Between those two versions of Joaquin Guzman yes as you said he is the notorious man. Known as el chop O charged with a running most extensive most lucrative drug cartel. In the Western Hemisphere is extradited to the US to face trial after he escaped Mexican authorities. In two sensational jail breaks well for obvious reason security is the tightest it has ever been here in Brooklyn federal court. Now in his opening statement. The prosecutor told jurors quote. He started small but before long Guzman began running up to fifteen planes stocked with cocaine every night. He used every possible way to move cocaine tunnels planes trains automobiles. Fishing vessels tractor trailers even submarines well of course the defense sees it differently quote. There is another side to the story that the US doesn't want you to hear about. An ugly side they don't want you to know said his defense attorney. A story told by witnesses that will make your skin crawl daughter human beings and quote. Well in court dues mom looks like a bank re stressed in a blue suit a blue tie and a white shirt. He did manage to wave to his wife is among the spectators here. He seems pretty upbeat as this trial gets under way blood in Brooklyn NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

